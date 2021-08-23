In the most recent 1,000 km challenge, Bjørn Nyland tested the MIC Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) and it did pretty well.

The result of 9 hours and 55 minutes is a symbolic 5 minutes quicker than the same model from Fremont in perfect weather (10:00) and on par with the Tesla Model 3 Performance (9:55). Also the Tesla Model S LR Raven noted only a slightly better time of 9:50.

We would assume that all four are basically the same, as other factors affect the results more than by 5-10 minutes. The Model 3 LR AWD (82 kWh) remains the undisputed leader with 9:20, followed by the Audi e-tron GT (9:35).

According to Bjørn Nyland, the average energy consumption was 185 Wh/km (298 Wh/mile) at an average speed of 100.8 km/h (63 mph). The car required six fast charging stops, unfortunately, not all Superchargers and only one V3.

Anyway, the Made-in-China Tesla Model 3 SR+ is definitely the fastest EV on the market for long-distance travel, at least among the ones with a battery pack of up to 60 kWh.

Test conditions:

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 13-21°C (17°C on average)

Total time: 9 hours and 55 minutes

Average speed (total): 100.8 km/h (63 mph)

Average efficiency: 185 Wh/km (298 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 6

Date / Notes: 10.08.2021

Charging stops: