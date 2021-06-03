The entry-level Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (made in California) was recently tested by Bjørn Nyland at a distance of 1,000 km (622 miles).

The conditions for this test were perfect, with temperatures between 22-27°C (24°C average), which translated into a very good result of 10 hours and an average speed of 100 km/h (62 mph), including charging stops. That's not far from the Audi e-tron GT's 9 hours and 35 minutes record.

The energy consumption averaged 178 Wh/km (286 km Wh/mile), which is a very good result, but the battery of around 55 kWh required a total of six stops.

Bjørn Nyland used a mix of Tesla Superchargers (only V2) and non-Tesla chargers (but not IONITY this time), trying to not stay at the chargers too long when the power output decreases.

Charging stops:

Charging: after 295 km (183 miles) at non-Tesla charger

Charging: after 393 km (244 miles) at a Supercharger (V2)

Charging: after 526 km (327 miles) at non-Tesla charger

Charging: after 666 km (414 miles) at a Supercharger (V2)

Charging: after 779 km (484 miles) at a Supercharger (V2)

Charging: after 903 km (561 miles) at non-Tesla charger (some issues)

The results of this test indicate that the Long Range/Performance versions of Tesla Model 3 will be able to complete the 1000 km challenge quicker than in 10 hours - maybe in a similar time as Audi e-tron GT.

Previously, the Performance version of the car were at 9:55 (October 2020, 4-11°C), 10:00 (October 2019, wet, 4-18°C, after 200 kW update) and 10:10 hours (June 2019, 12-19°C, before 200 kW update), but Bjørn Nyland explains that the charging power was lower or pre-heating was not used. In other words, the test needs to be repeated to see the full potential.