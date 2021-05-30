Audi e-tron GT, the all-new cousin of the Porsche Taycan, has achieved strong range results in Bjørn Nyland's tests.

The car with a 93.4 kWh battery (the same as in the case of Taycan), 21" wheels, Goodyear Eagle F1 tires, and at 14-16°C, achieved 490 km (305 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph). That's a comparable result to the WLTP rating of 488 km (303 miles). The Audi RS e-tron GT WLTP is rated at 472 km (293 miles) WLTP.

At the speed of 120 km/h (75 mph) the range decreased to 378 km (235 miles), but still was quite good.

During the tests, Bjørn Nyland estimates that the available battery capacity was about 84.6 kWh.

Audi e-tron GT

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph) at about 16°C:

range of 490 km (305 miles)

energy consumption of 173 Wh/km (278 Wh/mile)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph) at about 14°C; up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 378 km (235 miles) ; down 23%

; down 23% energy consumption of 224 Wh/km (360 Wh/mile); up 29%

2022 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro Porsche Taycan 4S

In Bjørn Nyland's comparison with the Porsche Taycan, the range results are lower, but that's mainly because the Taycan was equipped with 19" wheels, Hankook evo3 tires, and was driving in higher temperatures - 27°C and 20°C respectively.

We assume that the Audi e-tron GT also will be able to get close to 579 km (360 miles).

Porsche Taycan 4S 93 kWh

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph):

range of 579 km (360 miles)

energy consumption of 150 Wh/km (241 Wh/mile)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 425 km (264 miles) ; down 27%

; down 27% energy consumption of 203 Wh/km (327 Wh/mile); up 35%

The usable battery energy in the Porsche Taycan tests was estimated at respectively: 86.9 kWh and 86.1 kWh respectively.

Compared to the Tesla Model S Long Range Raven (19", Michelin PS4, 15-16°C), which noted 644 km (400 miles) and 474 km (295 miles), the Porsche and Audi are slightly behind. Tesla had over 11% more range than the Taycan at both speeds.