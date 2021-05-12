Three less than expected and 12 less than the Chevrolet Bolt EV.
The all-new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, unveiled in February, has received its official EPA range and efficiency rating.
The expected range was 250 miles (402 km) using the same 65 kWh battery as in the Chevrolet Bolt EV, however the official result is a bit lower.
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV
The EUV is rated at 247 mi (397 km) of EPA Combined range. According to thr EPA, you can get a lot more in the City - 266.6 mi (429 km), and a lot less on the Highway - 222.9 mi (358.6 km).
|2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|247 mi (397 km)
266.6 mi (429 km)
222.9 mi (358.6 km)
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)
125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km)
104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)
Overall, the EUV is less efficient and has a shorter range than its smaller, older Bolt EV version, but it roomier inside:
|EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
|Model
|2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV
[A]
|Difference
[A] / [B]
|2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
[B]
|Drive
|FWD
|FWD
|Battery
|65 kWh
|0%
|65 kWh
|EPA Range
|Combined
|247 mi
(397 km)
|-4.6%
|259 mi
(417 km)
|City
|266.6 mi
(429 km)
|-4.7%
|279.8 mi
(450 km)
|Highway
|222.9 mi
(359 km)
|-4.5%
|233.4 mi
(376 km)
|Specs
|0-60 mph
|7 s*
|7.7%
|6.5 s*
|Top speed
|Peak power
|150 kW
|0%
|150 kW
|EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
|Combined
|115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)
|-4.2%
|120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)
|City
|125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km)
|-4.6%
|131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km)
|Highway
|104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)
|-4.6%
|109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)
|Prices
|MSRP
|$33,000
|6.5%
|$31,000
|Dest. Charge
|+$995
|+$995
|Tax Credit
|N/A
|N/A
|Effective Price
|$33,995
|6.3%
|$31,995
