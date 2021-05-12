Three less than expected and 12 less than the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

The all-new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, unveiled in February, has received its official EPA range and efficiency rating.

The expected range was 250 miles (402 km) using the same 65 kWh battery as in the Chevrolet Bolt EV, however the official result is a bit lower.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The EUV is rated at 247 mi (397 km) of EPA Combined range. According to thr EPA, you can get a lot more in the City - 266.6 mi (429 km), and a lot less on the Highway - 222.9 mi (358.6 km).

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 247 mi (397 km)
266.6 mi (429 km)
222.9 mi (358.6 km)
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)
125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km)
104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)

Overall, the EUV is less efficient and has a shorter range than its smaller, older Bolt EV version, but it roomier inside:

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
[B]
Drive FWD   FWD
Battery 65 kWh 0% 65 kWh
EPA Range
Combined 247 mi
(397 km)		 -4.6% 259 mi
(417 km)
City 266.6 mi
(429 km)		 -4.7% 279.8 mi
(450 km)
Highway 222.9 mi
(359 km)		 -4.5% 233.4 mi
(376 km)
Specs
0-60 mph 7 s* 7.7% 6.5 s*
Top speed      
Peak power 150 kW 0% 150 kW
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km) -4.2% 120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi (175 Wh/km)
City 125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km) -4.6% 131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km)
Highway 104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km) -4.6% 109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km)
Prices
MSRP $33,000 6.5% $31,000
Dest. Charge +$995   +$995
Tax Credit N/A   N/A
Effective Price $33,995 6.3% $31,995

