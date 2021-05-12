The all-new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, unveiled in February, has received its official EPA range and efficiency rating.

The expected range was 250 miles (402 km) using the same 65 kWh battery as in the Chevrolet Bolt EV, however the official result is a bit lower.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The EUV is rated at 247 mi (397 km) of EPA Combined range. According to thr EPA, you can get a lot more in the City - 266.6 mi (429 km), and a lot less on the Highway - 222.9 mi (358.6 km).

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 247 mi (397 km)

266.6 mi (429 km)

222.9 mi (358.6 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)

125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km)

104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi (201 Wh/km)

Overall, the EUV is less efficient and has a shorter range than its smaller, older Bolt EV version, but it roomier inside: