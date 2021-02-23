Chevrolet recently unveiled two new 2022 model year cars - the refreshed Bolt EV and the all-new, slightly bigger Bolt EUV.

Those are two very interesting small electric cars, based on the same architecture (known from the original Bolt EV), but their designs are unique. The original Bolt EV has been sold since late 2016. Total sales are around 100,000 units (including some 80,000 in the U.S.).

Let's get into details of its most important numbers in the specs, like battery capacity, range or charging.

Battery

Both the Bolt EV and EUV are equipped with a 65 kWh battery, which is a small surprise, as the outgoing generation was equipped with 66 kWh. In the first years, the Bolt EV had a 60 kWh battery.

The battery pack has an active thermal management system and Chevrolet covers it with a 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty.

Range

Combined EPA range of the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV is expected to be the same as in the case of the outgoing 2021 Bolt EV: 259 miles (417 km). It's interesting, but might indicate that the new battery has the same usable capacity as the previous one (despite the total being lower) or the vehicle is adequately more efficient.

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is slightly bigger so the expected range is 250 miles (402 km).

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV FWD 66 259 mi

(417 km) 6.5 90 mph

(145 km/h) 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV FWD 65 259 mi*

(417 km) 6.5* 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV FWD 65 250 mi*

(402 km) 7.0*

Electric motor

Both cars are equipped with the "good old" 150 kW/360 Nm permanent magnetic drive motor, combined with a single-speed transmission (7.05:1), which provides decent acceleration and sufficient top speed.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Charging

A great thing about Bolt EV and EUV is its decent on-board charger, rated at up to 11 kW (single-phase). According to the specs, the car charges within 7 hours.

Chevrolet said also that will cover standard installation of Level 2 charging capability for eligible customers who purchase or lease the 2022 cars.

The EUV comes standard also with a new Dual Level Charge Cord, which allows charging at both Level 1 (120-volt) outlets and a 240-volt (Level 2) at up to 7.2 kW. This device is an option for the Bolt EV.

In terms of DC fast charging, it's limited to only 55 kW. However, as its architecture is inherited from the car developed several years ago and not envisioned for much of long-distance travel, it's not a big weak point.

In 30 minutes, the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV will replenish up to 100 miles (160 km) of range, while the 2022 Bolt EUV 95 miles (152 km). All numbers, estimated.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Prices

With the introduction of 2022 Bolts, Chevrolet finally made the MSRP closer to reality, as the outgoing model was pretty high priced on paper, while the transaction price often was lower by several or even more than $10,000 due to discounts.

Deliveries to start in Summer 2021.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV $36,500 +$995 N/A $37,495 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV $31,000 +$995 N/A $31,995 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV $33,000 +$995 N/A $33,995

In brief

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV specs:

expected EPA range: 259 miles (417 km)

65 kWh battery (288 cells, LG Chem's LG Energy Solution)

battery (288 cells, LG Chem's LG Energy Solution) 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in probably around 6.5 seconds

front-wheel drive

peak system output of 150 kW and 360 Nm of torque

permanent magnetic drive motor with single-speed transmission 7.05:1

permanent magnetic drive motor with single-speed transmission 7.05:1 AC charging (on-board): 11 kW single-phase (0-100% in 7 hours)

DC fast charging: up to 55 kW (in 30 minutes will replenish up to 100 miles/160 km)

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV specs:

expected EPA range: 250 miles (402 km)



65 kWh battery (288 cells, LG Chem's LG Energy Solution)

battery (288 cells, LG Chem's LG Energy Solution) 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in probably below 7.0 seconds

front-wheel drive

peak system output of 150 kW and 360 Nm of torque

permanent magnetic drive motor with single-speed transmission 7.05:1

permanent magnetic drive motor with single-speed transmission 7.05:1 AC charging (on-board): 11 kW single-phase (0-100% in 7 hours)

DC fast charging: up to 55 kW (in 30 minutes will replenish up to 95 miles/152 km)

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV specs

* estimated/unofficial values