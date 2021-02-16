From now through June, Chevrolet will cover the basic installation costs of level 2 home charging equipment for new Bolt EV and Bolt EUV customers.

That's a nice perk, and not only helps out financially but also takes away one potential pain point in purchasing your first EV. That's figuring out what you need to do at home to get your garage ready to charge the vehicle.

Chevrolet, through its partner Qmerit, will install a NEMA 14-50 outlet on a dedicated 50-amp circuit and supply all of the materials including the new 50-amp circuit breaker. The one caveat is this is only for what is determined a "standard installation", and additional costs could be the customer's responsibility if the installation is more difficult than normal.

Quite honestly, that is an acceptable provision, as far as we're concerned because of the range of difficulty installing a 50-amp circuit can have from residence to residence. A standard installation probably includes a certain length of cable run from the circuit panel to the outlet's location, as well as a minimum of pulling the wires through walls and ceilings.

Additionally, the 2022 redesigned Bolt EV and new Bolt EUV will come standard with a level 1 / level 2 charger, that can deliver up to 32-amps (7.2 kW). That EVSE should be all owners need for home charging when paired with the NEMA 14-50 outlet to plug it into.

However, both vehicles will have the ability to charge at rates up to 11 kW from a 240V source. That's up from the 7.2 kW onboard charger that previous Bolt EVs had. If customers want to charge faster than the 7.2 kW unit that comes with both vehicles, they will have to purchase charging equipment that can deliver more power on their own.

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV has updated charging capabilities to go along with the refreshed look.

It's important to note that charging with the supplied 7.2 kW EVSE will be fast enough to fully recharge either the Bolt EV or the Bolt EUV overnight, even if the battery is depleted. If 7.2 kW charging isn't fast enough for some customers, they can purchase a 40-amp Level 2 charger that can deliver 9.6 kW and still plug it into the NEMA 14-50 outlet that Chevrolet installs.

However, if the customer wants to be able to charge at the 11 kW maximum rate that the vehicles can accept, they will need to install a dedicated 60-amp circuit and hardwire a unit that can deliver 48-amps, like the ChargePoint Home Flex or the ENEL JuiceBox 48. The NEMA 14-50 outlet that Chevrolet will install cannot deliver the full 11 kW that the vehicles can accept.

We want to stress that most people will find they do not need to charge at 11 kW to have a fully charged car every morning as the 7.2 kW supplied charger will be more than adequate. But some may want to leave that unit in the vehicle in case they need to charge on the road sometimes, so they purchase home charging equipment to leave mounted to the wall where they charge.

In that case, they may want to purchase a 40-amp 9.6 kW charger because the price difference is only slightly more, and it will charge their car a little faster than the supplied 32-amp 7.2 kW unit can. Faster charging can also be a help if you're on a time-of-use utility plan and you only have a window of 5-6 hours every night to charge the vehicle and pay a lower electricity rate.

What do you think about the offer to pay for the installation of the 240V 50-amp circuit? Is this something that we'll see more OEMs do? Will it help to simplify home charging for new EV owners? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.