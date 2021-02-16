Just as we (and probably you) expected, not long after General Motors officially revealed the refreshed 2022 Bolt EV and the all-new Bolt EUV crossover, the YouTube video floodgates opened. As usual, there are just too many good videos to cover here, and many not-so-good videos, too.

Once people learn of a new vehicle that's coming to market, especially if it has been a long time coming, they seek out sources for details and unique content. This is even more true in the EV space if the new car is an affordable, long-range electric car with the potential to compete with Tesla.

The redesigned 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV has updated exterior styling, a more upscale cabin, more comfortable seats, and a starting price that's $5,500 less than the outgoing model. The Bolt EUV is a crossover version of the same car, with a larger body, more interior space, and arguably more "traditional crossover" styling. However, it only costs an extra $2,000.

The first video, above, is a review of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV. It was published by Redline Reviews, which is a popular and impressive vehicle video review channel that doesn't just focus on electric cars. Redline calls the Bolt EUV "America's Newest Most Affordable Long Range EV."

Next up, we have a video about the Bolt EV and EUV that was posted by The Fast Lane Car. Like Redline Reviews, The Fast Lane Car covers all cars, though it has been heavy into EV coverage of late. Roman and Tommy point out that the Bolt has more self-driving tech, but no increase in range or power, and no available all-wheel drive.

The third video we decided to share is hosted by esteemed automotive reviewer Alex on Autos. If you're looking for a detailed first look, which will almost indefinitely be eventually followed up by an extensive review, this is the one for you.

We could report on several other videos about the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, but you can just as easily track down your favorites. If you find a few more that are worthy of sharing, drop a link in the comment section.

In the meantime, we'll leave you with a few more Bolt videos below. Check them all out and then leave us a comment.

Source: Roadshow

Source: Transport Evolved