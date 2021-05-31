We got our hands on a Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo for a very short 24-hour loan and the first thing we wanted to test is how far this new Taycan variant could go at highway speeds. So we headed over to an Electrify America station, charged it up to 100%, and drove it at a constant 70-mph until the state of charge read zero.

The Porsche Taycan is no stranger to InsideEVs, and we've already conducted three 70-mph range tests with different versions and driving conditions.

In November of 2020, Kyle drove a Taycan 4S 278 miles in his 70-mph range test. A few months later in February, I did a cold-weather (14° F / -10°C) range test of a Taycan 4S and finished up with 213 miles. Kyle then took a rear-wheel-drive base Taycan out on the highway and was able to drive it 293 miles at 70-mph.

No idling allowed? No problem.

We now have a 70-mph range test for the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, in which we finished up with a very respectable 246 miles. All of the Taycan's we've tested have had the larger, 93.4 kWh Performance Plus battery packs.

Vehicle 70-MPH Range Test Results EPA Range rating (combined) Taycan RWD 293 miles 225 miles Taycan 4S - warm weather 278 miles 227 miles Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 246 miles Not yet rated Taycan 4S - cold weather 213 miles 227 miles

The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo doesn't have an official EPA range rating yet, but needless to say, it won't come in nearly as high as the range we achieved. The regular Taycan Turbo is EPA range rated at 212 miles per charge, so look for the Cross Turismo's rating to be slightly less than that - perhaps around 200 to 205 miles.

We now have a master article up that has the results of all of our 70-mph range tests so you can compare vehicles and also link back to the original range test posts.

About our 70-mph range tests:

We always like to mention that these range tests aren't perfect. There are variables out of our control like wind, traffic, topography, and weather. However, we do our best to control what we can. We do these range tests to provide another data point for potential customers that are looking for as much information on driving range as they can get. We also understand that comparing our results to EPA ratings isn't "apples to apples" but it's the only standardized range test we can use for comparison. We're not trying to prove the EPA ratings right or wrong.

So check out the video above and let us know what you think in the comment section below.