In the latest 1,000 Km challenge, Bjørn Nyland tested the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD (made in California) with an 82 kWh battery (Panasonic cells), which recently was also range tested and analyzed in terms of fast charging capabilities.

As it turns out, this version is the fastest electric car ever tested by Bjørn Nyland over 1,000 km (622 miles) - better even than the Audi e-tron GT (9 hours and 35 minutes).

The 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD with an 82 kWh battery completed the distance in 9 hours and 20 minutes, which is the new record. We guess that it might be further improved once the Tesla Model S Long Range/Plaid will enter the European market.

The result is more than an hour better than in the case of one of the previous tests in the winter (10 hours and 25 minutes) at around 0°C, with some traffic and lower charging power.

Test conditions:

Date: July 11, 2021, Sunday (but traffic was surprisingly high)

July 11, 2021, Sunday (but traffic was surprisingly high) Temperatures: 17-22°C (20°C on average)

17-22°C (20°C on average) Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

100% State of Charge (SOC) Number of stops for charging: 4 (usually until charging power will fall to 120 kW or less)

4 (usually until charging power will fall to 120 kW or less) Total time: 9 hours and 20 minutes

9 hours and 20 minutes Average speed (total): 111 km/h (69 mph)

111 km/h (69 mph) Average efficiency: 186 Wh/km (299 Wh/mile)

Charging stops:

Charging: after 400 km (249 miles) at a Tesla Supercharger (V3) Charging: after 569 km (354 miles) at a non-Tesla charger (IONITY) Charging: after 735 km (457 miles) at a non-Tesla charger Charging: after 868 km (539 miles) at a non-Tesla charger (IONITY)

* the latest version of the chart includes an updated reference result for Kia Ceed PHEV and multiple older results were removed.

As we can see, the tested Tesla Model 3 version in Europe offers a perfect combination of range, efficiency and fast charging speed (range replenishing).

Additionally, below we attached the previous test with the all-wheel-drive Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, which noted a similar result (10 hours and 35 minutes) as the standard RWD ID.4.