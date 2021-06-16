Here is one of the latest and most interesting range tests from Bjørn Nyland - the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+).

Although the car is produced in China, this is probably now the most common SR+ version in Europe. Let's then check out how the new version differs from the U.S. made SR+.

At first, we will start with a short overview of the car and data from the ScanMyTesla app.

The MIC cars can be identified from the VIN number that starts with "LRW". According to Bjørn Nyland, the MIC version is "the same, but different" - there are some details that are different and overall, the fit and finish appears to be better.

The biggest change between US-made and China-made cars is batteries. The MIC Model 3 is equipped with LFP lithium-ion batteries supplied by CATL, while the US-made Model 3 is equipped with NCA type, supplied by Panasonic.

The NCA cells are more energy-dense, low-cobalt and higher voltage, while the LFP cells are less energy-dense, but less costly, cobalt-free and lower voltage. The pack capacity is slightly different.

ScanMyTesla info

The info from ScanMyTesla app at 99.4% state-of-charge (SOC) is quite interesting as you can immediately see a lower voltage of 353 V and different capacity, compared to the US-made version described here.

Capacity of the full pack (when new): 55.4 kWh (kind of initial/theoretical value)

(kind of initial/theoretical value) Nominal full pack capacity: 55.1 kWh (from 100% SOC to stop)

(from 100% SOC to stop) Energy buffer: 5.5 kWh (between the current nominal value and usable value)

(between the current nominal value and usable value) Usable full pack capacity: 49.3 kWh

The buffer in the LFP pack is quite big - 5.5 kWh, 2-3 kWh higher than in Teslas with NCA cells according to Bjørn Nyland.

The estimated range value for 100% SOC is 423 km (263 miles).

Range test

As usual, the range test starts with a weighing. The MIC version of the SR+ is 1,840 kg, a full 120 kg over the 1,720 kg SR+ from the U.S.

The test was conducted at perfect outside temperature and the car turned out to get slightly more range and higher efficiency than the U.S.-made version tested previously. The difference of a few percent might be however a result of weather or other conditions so Bjørn Nyland calls them equal.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), customers can count for 408 km (254 miles), while at 120 km/h (75 mph) for 300 km (186 miles). Those are really solid results and the efficiency is amazing.

MIC Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 408 km (254 miles)

energy consumption of 122 Wh/km (196 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 49.8 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 24°C

18" Michelin PS4

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 300 km (186 miles) ; down 26.5%

; down 26.5% energy consumption of 166 Wh/km (267 Wh/mile); up 36%

used battery capacity: 49.8 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 23°C (cell temperature: 35.5°C at the start and just 32.0°C at the end)

18" Michelin PS4

Charging

Full fast charging test is expected soon, although the brief check at a Supercharging station reveals a few data points:

9% SOC: 141 kW

54% SOC: 92 kW

96% SOC: 25 kW

The charging characteristic might turn better than the ones we analyzed previously.