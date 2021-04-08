In one of the latest episodes, Bjørn Nyland demonstrated the ScanMyTesla app using as an example a brand new 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus with only 107 km (67 miles) on the odometer.

It's a very interesting video, as it shows how to install the OBD2 Bluetooth adapter (using OBD2->Tesla Diagnostic port cable) and explains briefly the main data displayed in real-time.

The most important part for us is the battery check of the Fremont-made Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus version.

According to the ScanMyTesla app, the car's battery is described using multiple parameters, including:

Capacity of the full pack (when new): 55.4 kWh (kind of initial/theoretical value)

(kind of initial/theoretical value) Nominal full pack capacity: 53.1 kWh (from 100% SOC to stop)

(from 100% SOC to stop) Energy buffer: 2.4 kWh (between the current nominal value and usable value)

(between the current nominal value and usable value) Usable full pack capacity: 50.7 kWh

Details about the battery pack (like chemistry) are unknown, but 53-55 kWh battery is actually not a particularly big battery, especially for the range.

In the video, the car was at 76.3% State of Charge (SOC), with a remaining nominal value of 41.1 kWh (38.7 kWh usable remaining). The ScanMyTesla app list multiple other numbers, which maybe will be more deeply described in future videos.

The estimated range values were: 416 km (259 miles) of rated range and 315 km (196 miles) at the current state of charge.

Hopefully, in the next episodes, we will see a range test, with some insights about energy consumption.

The apps like ScanMyTesla also help to better understand the battery capacity degradation over time and even try to connect it to the number of DC or AC charging sessions. In some cases, it might be a good way to check a used car before purchase.