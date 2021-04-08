Today we will take a look at the two entry-level Tesla cars for the 2021 model year: the Model 3 Standard Range Plus and the rare* Model Y Standard Range version.

Both have recently received their EPA range and efficiency ratings (Model 3 SRP here and Model Y SR here), which allows us to check some additional differences besides the official specs.

In general, both cars are equipped with the same (or at least very similar) battery pack of undisclosed capacity and a rear-wheel-drive powertrain. The Model Y is slightly bigger and offers more space inside.

According to the EPA, the range of the Model Y will be 5% lower than in the case of Model 3. We would've expected a bigger difference, so it will be interesting to see a real-world test.

The Model 3 SRP is currently the most efficient electric car ever tested according to EPA, and the Model Y SR is fourth, behind the Model 3 Long Range AWD and Hyundai IONIQ Electric.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 60 kWh* 0% 60 kWh* EPA Range Combined 244 mi

(393 km) -7.2% 263 mi

(423 km) City 261.5 mi

(421 km) -5.8% 277.5 mi

(446 km) Highway 222.1 mi

(357 km) -5.4% 234.7 mi

(378 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.3 s 0% 5.3 s Top speed 135 mph

(217 km/h) -3.6% 140 mph

(225 km/h) EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 129 MPGe: 261 Wh/mi (162 Wh/km) -9.2% 142 MPGe: 237 Wh/mi (147 Wh/km) City 140 MPGe: 241 Wh/mi (150 Wh/km) -6.7% 150 MPGe: 225 Wh/mi (140 Wh/km) Highway 119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi (176 Wh/km) -10.5% 133 MPGe: 253 Wh/mi (157 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $39,990 5.3% $37,990 Dest. Charge +$1,200 +$1,200 Tax Credit N/A N/A Effective Price $41,190 5.1% $39,190

* estimated/unofficial values

** Tesla Model Y SR is not listed in the online design studio