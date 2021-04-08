The 2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range (rear-wheel drive) has recently received an official EPA range and efficiency rating listed on the EPA's website.

The manufacturer does not encourage customers to buy this version (it's not available in the online design studio and hasn't been since February), but there might be an option to order it through direct contact with Tesla (though some encountered difficulties with it).

Anyway, the "SR" version is the most efficient Model Y, as it has smaller battery and noticeably lower weight (single drive unit in the rear, instead of two probably helps a bit as well).

2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range

The EPA Combined range value is 244 miles (393 km), but the more important EPA Highway range is 222.1 miles (357 km), which is over 27% less than 305.5 miles (492 km) than in the case of the Long Range AWD version.

The combined energy consumption is estimated at 129 MPGe: 261 Wh/mi (162 Wh/km).

2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 244 mi (393 km)

261.5 mi (420.8 km)

222.1 mi (357.4 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 129 MPGe: 261 Wh/mi (162 Wh/km)

140 MPGe: 241 Wh/mi (150 Wh/km)

119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi (176 Wh/km)

2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range VS Long Range AWD

For those interested in the comparison between the SR and LR versions, here we have a table that shows that the LR has an advantage of AWD, slightly better acceleration and more range, which comes at a cost of a 20% higher price (the last known value in the online design studio) and slightly higher energy consumption.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"

[B] Drive RWD AWD Battery 60 kWh* -25% 80 kWh* EPA Range Combined 244 mi

(393 km) -25.2% 326 mi

(525 km) City 261.5 mi

(421 km) -23.6% 342.5 mi

(551 km) Highway 222.1 mi

(357 km) -27.3% 305.5 mi

(492 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.3 s 10.4% 4.8 s Top speed 135 mph

(217 km/h) 0% 135 mph

(217 km/h) EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 129 MPGe: 261 Wh/mi (162 Wh/km) 3.2% 125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi (168 Wh/km) City 140 MPGe: 241 Wh/mi (150 Wh/km) 6.9% 131 MPGe: 257 Wh/mi (160 Wh/km) Highway 119 MPGe: 283 Wh/mi (176 Wh/km) 1.7% 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $39,990* -20% $49,990 Dest. Charge +$1,200 +$1,200 Tax Credit N/A N/A Effective Price $41,190* -19.5% $51,190

* some numbers estimated/unofficial