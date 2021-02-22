We told you yesterday, after the Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD was removed from the online design studio, that there is nothing to worry about. And here it is, the SR RWD is still alive!

The news comes from Tesla's Elon Musk, who revealed that the entry-level Model Y is still available, but "off menu." Like the retired Standard Range Model 3 version once was.

However, be aware that this particular version does not meet the Tesla range standard of excellence in "many driving conditions".

"It is still available off menu, but I don’t think the range, in many drive conditions, yet meets the Tesla standard of excellence"

The Model Y SR RWD is expected to achieve 244 miles (393 km) of EPA combined range, while Tesla's boss would like to see 250 miles as the bare minimum for new cars.

Oh well, at least it's more affordable. Considering that the price, after the recent reduction by $2,000, is at $39,990, it might be an attractive model.

However, because Tesla moved it to the stealth sales channel, we now can't help with tracking its price and changes and it is not included in our tables.

Anyway, things change in a blink of an eye. A relatively small efficiency upgrade can increase the EPA range to 250 miles and we might see the SR RWD in the studio again...maybe. Others will say that range is just an excuse and the real problem is a too low margin on the entry-level version.