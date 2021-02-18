Tesla has just updated the prices of its two best-selling models - Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. The base versions of the cars are slightly less expensive, but the top-of-the-line Performance versions are slightly more expensive.

Let's get into it starting with the Model 3. The base version 3 Standard Range Plus is $1,000 cheaper at $36,990. The Long Range AWD remains at $46,990, while the Performance version is $1,000 more expensive at $55,990. All prices are before the $1,200 destination charge.

In the case of Model Y, the entry-level Standard Range Plus version is $2,000 less expensive - now at $39,990! The Long Range AWD also remains unchanged at $49,990. The Performance version is $1,000 more expensive at $60,990. Again, all prices are before the $1,200 destination charge.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y prices in the U.S. - February 18, 2021

As we can see, the difference between the entry-level Model 3 and Model Y is now just $3,000, which might be a tempting proposition for those looking for a little more space.

The reason for price changes was not communicated by Tesla, which is known for frequent changes tof prices and specs of its cars.

Anyway, after the most recent updates, both models are better than ever and we are extremely happy to see that the base version is becoming more affordable over time.

Tesla prices in the U.S. - February 18, 2021