Tesla recently announced a new, deeply refreshed Model S and Model X, including new top of the line "Plaid" versions (that replace the "Performance" versions). Production should start soon (the new Model S is expected in March, while the new Model X in April), after a period of a break to upgrade the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California. The Model S Plaid+ version will appear a little bit later, in "late 2021."

According to Tesla, the new Model S/ Model X are equipped with a new powertrain (including battery modules, battery packs and drive units shared with Model 3/Model Y), an entirely new interior, exterior updates and "other improvements". Those other improvements are, for example, a lithium-ion 12V auxiliary battery, heat pump (all new Tesla models have one now).

Tesla explains that both the battery pack and modules have been fully redesigned. Together with other changes, it improved energy efficiency and allows Tesla to increase the number of high-speed quarter-mile runs by 5-times, compared to the prior architecture.

There is no word about change in the cells, which means that both models are still equipped with cylindrical 18650 type, compared to 2170 in Model 3/Model Y, and upcoming 4680.

The Model S Plaid and Plaid+, as well as the Model X Plaid, are equipped with three electric motors with high speed, high-power, "carbon-sleeved rotors (one in the front for the front axle, and two separate for the rear wheels with torque vectoring system).

2021 Tesla Model S 2021 Tesla Model X

Thanks to three electric motors and higher system output, the Plaid versions will become the quickest production cars ever introduced.

In terms of interior, some changes were quite surprising, including the yoke steering wheel, lack of a typical gear selector or turn signal lever. Others, like the new 17” center display (horizontal) and an additional 8” second-row display, are kind of cool. The entire interior looks more modern, but remains minimalist.

We would like to note a few of the features:

Heated seats for every passenger, heated steering and heated windshield

Ventilated front seating

Tri-zone Airwave cabin conditioning

Premium 22-speaker audio with active noise canceling

Gaming computer with 10 teraflops of processing power

New front center console with sliding cupholders and storage

Second-row stowable center armrest with integrated storage and wireless charging

Prices

The prices of the new Model S and Model X are higher than before by about $10,000 (Long Range version).

The Plaid and Plaid+ Model S are more expensive than the outgoing Model S Performance by respectively: $28,000 and $48,000. The Model X Plaid is $20,000 more expensive than the outgoing Model X Performance.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $139,990 +$1,200 N/A $141,190 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190

Model S options include:

color other than white: $1,500 (black, grey, blue) and $2,500 (red)

21" Arachnid Wheels: $4,500

interior other than black: $2,000 (black and white; cream)

Full Self-Driving Capability: $10,000

Model X options include:

color other than white: $1,500 (black, grey, blue) and $2,500 (red)

22" Turbine Wheels: $5,500

interior other than black: $2,000 (black and white; cream)

Full Self-Driving Capability: $10,000

Seats: 5 (standard); 6 ($6,500); 7 ($3,500)

Specs

Here is a quick look at the specs, but most of the numbers are not confirmed (the battery capacity is only our guess):

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" AWD 100* 412 mi*

(663 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 390 mi*

(628 km) 1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" AWD 140* 520+ mi*

(837 km) <1.99 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" AWD 100* 360 mi*

(579 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 340 mi*

(547 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h)

The new Model S is expected to replenish up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes at a Supercharger, while the new Model X will replenish up to 175 miles of range in 15 minutes.

Comparisons

Model S Plaid vs Model S Long Range

The Plaid version is 50% more expensive, has three electric motors and much stronger acceleration.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 100 kWh* 0% 100 kWh* EPA Range Combined 390 mi*

(628 km) -5.3% 412 mi*

(663 km) Specs 0-60 mph 1.99 s -35.8% 3.1 s Top speed 200 mph

(322 km/h) 29% 155 mph

(249 km/h) Peak power 760 kW 52.3% 499 kW Prices MSRP $119,990 50% $79,990

Model S Plaid+ vs Model S Plaid

If you are willing to pay a little bit more, the performance will be even better, but more importantly, the range will be a third higher.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 140 kWh* 40% 100 kWh* EPA Range Combined 520+ mi*

(837 km) 33.3% 390 mi*

(628 km) Specs 0-60 mph <1.99 s 0% 1.99 s Top speed 200 mph

(322 km/h) 0% 200 mph

(322 km/h) Peak power 760 kW 0% 760 kW Prices MSRP $139,990 16.7% $119,990

Model X Plaid vs Model X Long Range

In the case of Model X, the price difference between the Plaid and Long Range is about 33%, so is the acceleration.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 100 kWh* 0% 100 kWh* EPA Range Combined 340 mi*

(547 km) -5.6% 360 mi*

(579 km) Specs 0-60 mph 2.5 s -34.2% 3.8 s Top speed 163 mph

(262 km/h) 5.2% 155 mph

(249 km/h) Peak power 760 kW 52.3% 499 kW Prices MSRP $119,990 33.3% $89,990

New Vs Old

Model S Long Range vs old Model S Long Range

As we can see in comparison with the outgoing Model S Long Range, the range improved just slightly. The biggest change is quicker acceleration and the price.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range Plus

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 100 kWh* 0% 100 kWh* EPA Range Combined 412 mi*

(663 km) 2.5% 402 mi*

(647 km) City 416.2 mi*

(670 km) Highway 384 mi*

(618 km) Specs 0-60 mph 3.1 s -16.2% 3.7 s Top speed 155 mph

(249 km/h) 0% 155 mph

(249 km/h) Peak power 499 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km) City 121 MPGe: 279 Wh/mi (173 Wh/km) Highway 112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi (187 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $79,990 15.2% $69,420 Dest. Charge +$1,200 +$1,200 Tax Credit Effective Price $81,190 15% $70,620

Model X Long Range vs old Model X Long Range

The range of the new Model X Long Range is actually a bit lower than the outgoing Model X, but the car is slightly quicker and more expensive.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 100 kWh* 0% 100 kWh* EPA Range Combined 360 mi*

(579 km) -3% 371 mi

(597 km) City 382.2 mi

(615 km) Highway 356.3 mi

(573 km) Specs 0-60 mph 3.8 s -13.6% 4.4 s Top speed 155 mph

(249 km/h) 0% 155 mph

(249 km/h) Peak power 499 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km) City 109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi (192 Wh/km) Highway 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $89,990 12.5% $79,990 Dest. Charge +$1,200 +$1,200 Tax Credit Effective Price $91,190 12.3% $81,190

* estimated/unofficial values