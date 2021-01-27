Tesla has just revealed the fully refreshed version of its Model S. It's new inside and out and we have the first images here.

These images, as well as some details on the car, were just released by Tesla in its Q4 2020 earnings report.

Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Refresh

20 Photos

Interior

The long-awaited refresh for the Model S has finally arrived and we must admit that the interior is where most of the radical changes are seen. The refreshed Model S is more Model 3 and Model Y-like now in appearance, although the chopped off steering wheel is rather odd (though it may not be production-bound). It's cleaner-looking within and the massive screen is now more in line with the rest of Tesla's newer offerings.

The rear of the Model S now contains a viewing screen, which is a welcome addition. The other changes within aren't so noticeable, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for more images and additional details on the interior alterations.

Exterior

The exterior of the car looks much the same as some of the Plaid versions of the Model S that were spotted at the track testing recently. Basically, the outside looks a bit brawnier and sportier and more ready to pounce at a moment's notice.

Powertrain And Performance

Tesla says that Plaid will replace Performance, so we'll now see Model S Plaid offered as the fastest version of the S and the Performance version will disappear.

On the performance side, Tesla notes that the Model S Plaid changes include a new powertrain, including battery modules, battery packs and drive units. tesla further notes that the Model S and Model X now incorporate motor technology similar to the Model 3 and Model Y and that this enables the Model S to perform high-speed runs over and over again.

Tesla says that the Plaid Model S will be able to spring from 0-60 MPH in just under 2 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 9.3 seconds, which makes it faster than a Bugatti Chiron.

Range, Specs And Pricing

Tesla's design studio shows the Plaid and Plaid + versions of the Model S and the + is hugely impressive. Take a look:

Plaid+ Specs

Quickest 0-60 mph and 1/4 mile acceleration of any production car ever 0-60 mph: <1.99s 1/4 mile: <9.0s 1,100+ horsepower Three high-performance drive units Carbon-sleeved rotors Torque vectoring

Plaid Specs

0-60 mph: 1.99s 1,020 horsepower Three high-performance drive units Carbon-sleeved rotors Torque vectoring

2021 Refresh Changes

Audio and Media

Premium 22-speaker audio with active noise canceling

Multi-device music and media over Bluetooth®

17” center display, 12.3” driver’s display, and 8” second-row display

Gaming computer with 10 teraflops of processing power

Wireless controller compatibility

Comfort

Heated seats for every passenger, heated steering and heated windshield

Ventilated front seating

Tri-zone Airwave cabin conditioning

HEPA air filtration system

Custom driver profiles with automatic easy-entry and exit

Ambient lighting

Tinted glass roof

Ultraviolet and infrared protection on all glass

Convenience

Front center console with sliding cupholders and storage

Second-row stowable center armrest with integrated storage and wireless charging

Automatic opening and closing rear liftgate

Auto-dimming, power-folding, heated side mirrors

28 ft³ of cargo space and secure front trunk

Wireless and USB-C fast charging for every passenger

Location-aware automatic garage door opener

Phone Key

Premium Connectivity, 1 year complimentary