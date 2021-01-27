Finally, Tesla has revealed the refreshed Model S. The Plaid+ version goes 520 miles on a charge.
Tesla has just revealed the fully refreshed version of its Model S. It's new inside and out and we have the first images here.
These images, as well as some details on the car, were just released by Tesla in its Q4 2020 earnings report.
Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Refresh
Interior
The long-awaited refresh for the Model S has finally arrived and we must admit that the interior is where most of the radical changes are seen. The refreshed Model S is more Model 3 and Model Y-like now in appearance, although the chopped off steering wheel is rather odd (though it may not be production-bound). It's cleaner-looking within and the massive screen is now more in line with the rest of Tesla's newer offerings.
The rear of the Model S now contains a viewing screen, which is a welcome addition. The other changes within aren't so noticeable, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for more images and additional details on the interior alterations.
Exterior
The exterior of the car looks much the same as some of the Plaid versions of the Model S that were spotted at the track testing recently. Basically, the outside looks a bit brawnier and sportier and more ready to pounce at a moment's notice.
Powertrain And Performance
Tesla says that Plaid will replace Performance, so we'll now see Model S Plaid offered as the fastest version of the S and the Performance version will disappear.
On the performance side, Tesla notes that the Model S Plaid changes include a new powertrain, including battery modules, battery packs and drive units. tesla further notes that the Model S and Model X now incorporate motor technology similar to the Model 3 and Model Y and that this enables the Model S to perform high-speed runs over and over again.
Tesla says that the Plaid Model S will be able to spring from 0-60 MPH in just under 2 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 9.3 seconds, which makes it faster than a Bugatti Chiron.
Range, Specs And Pricing
Tesla's design studio shows the Plaid and Plaid + versions of the Model S and the + is hugely impressive. Take a look:
Plaid+ Specs
- Quickest 0-60 mph and 1/4 mile acceleration of any production car ever
- 0-60 mph: <1.99s
- 1/4 mile: <9.0s
- 1,100+ horsepower
- Three high-performance drive units
- Carbon-sleeved rotors
- Torque vectoring
Plaid Specs
- 0-60 mph: 1.99s
- 1,020 horsepower
- Three high-performance drive units
- Carbon-sleeved rotors
- Torque vectoring
2021 Refresh Changes
Audio and Media
- Premium 22-speaker audio with active noise canceling
- Multi-device music and media over Bluetooth®
- 17” center display, 12.3” driver’s display, and 8” second-row display
- Gaming computer with 10 teraflops of processing power
- Wireless controller compatibility
Comfort
- Heated seats for every passenger, heated steering and heated windshield
- Ventilated front seating
- Tri-zone Airwave cabin conditioning
- HEPA air filtration system
- Custom driver profiles with automatic easy-entry and exit
- Ambient lighting
- Tinted glass roof
- Ultraviolet and infrared protection on all glass
Convenience
- Front center console with sliding cupholders and storage
- Second-row stowable center armrest with integrated storage and wireless charging
- Automatic opening and closing rear liftgate
- Auto-dimming, power-folding, heated side mirrors
- 28 ft³ of cargo space and secure front trunk
- Wireless and USB-C fast charging for every passenger
- Location-aware automatic garage door opener
- Phone Key
Premium Connectivity, 1 year complimentary
- Live traffic visualization
- Satellite-View Maps
- Video Streaming with access to Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Twitch, and more
- Caraoke
- Music Streaming
- Internet Browser
*New features that become available after delivery may be subject to additional charges.
About this article