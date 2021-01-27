Tesla just released its Q4 2020 earnings report and the numbers are impressive. Tesla again turned a profit, which makes that six quarters in a row in which Tesla has reported a profit.

The main financial details from the Q4 2020 report are as follows:

$10.74 billion in revenue

$0.80 profit per share (Non-GAAP)

And here's what Tesla was expected to report, according to analysts.

Profit per share: ~ $1.05 per share

~ $1.05 per share Revenue: ~ $10.5 billion

Additionally, Tesla reports a free cash flow of 1.9 billion in Q4.

Tesla previously released its Q4 2020 delivery and production numbers. In Q4 2020, Tesla delivered 180,570 cars and produced 179,757 vehicles. Q4 2020 was a record quarter for Tesla in terms of deliveries, beating Q3 2020 by some 40,000 or so.

Tesla previously stated:

In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million vehicles, in line with our most recent guidance. In addition, Model Y production in Shanghai has begun, with deliveries expected to begin shortly.

Here's some of the financial info from Tesla:

And here are some details on particular vehicles and other relevant info, as stated by Tesla:

Tesla Model S Refresh

You'll find Tesla's release in its entirety linked below.

Tesla Q4 2020 Earnings Report

More information to follow from details released on the conference call later today.