After years of requests, Tesla has finally decided to refresh its flagship Model S sedan and Model X midsize crossover. There were hints this was in the cards since Tesla shut down production of both vehicles back in December.

We've shared plenty of articles and some videos about the refreshed Model S and X, including details about the cars' new features, acceleration times, and range. However, perhaps even more important to EV owners is charging time. Now, the Model S will charge quicker than any Tesla to date.

According to Tesla's website, the refreshed Model S can add up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes, which will make it the ultimate family road trip EV. Teslarati says this new fast-charging figure is about 12-percent quicker than that of the Model 3. Prior to the updates, the Model 3 was Tesla's fastest-charging EV.

The refreshed Tesla Model X isn't far behind the Model S. Tesla says the crossover can add 175 miles of range in 15 minutes, putting it right on par with the Model 3.

It's important to note that these times apply to Tesla Supercharging. However, Tesla's site doesn't explain which chargers were used to calculate the new charging rate. It only makes sense that the fastest speeds would apply to Tesla's latest V3 Superchargers, which it's rolling out globally. However, prior to the refresh, the Model S and X couldn't take full advantage of the technology's 250 kW output.

Despite assumptions that the refreshed Model S and X might come with Tesla's new, proprietary 4680 cells, that's not the case. In fact, the cars don't even get the 2170 cells found in the Model 3 and Y. Instead, the flagship models will employ the older 18650 cells, though they'll have updated chemistry.