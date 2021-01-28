Just like it did with the Model S, Tesla has also updated the Model X in very similar ways. Firstly, the Model X gets the all-new interior, complete with the Batmobile-esque steering wheel and even more performance courtesy of the hot Plaid version which is available from $118,490 without any incentives factored in; with incentives, it should drop to around $119,990.

The Model X Plaid is predictably not quite as quick as the Model S Plaid, but given its extra weight, the fact that it can still sprint to sixty in 2.5 seconds is an achievement; top speed rises to 163 mph (262 km/h). That acceleration figure comes courtesy of the same three high-performance motor layout that produces a combined 1,020 horsepower.

Gallery: 2022 Tesla Model X

9 Photos

When it comes to range, the Plaid doesn’t quite match the Long Range model, with a 340-mile estimate (the LR model has a claimed range of 360 miles). Tesla also operated slight changes to the exterior: you’ll spot the lightly revised front fascia or the chrome delete.

Step inside the revised Model X and you will immediately spot the changes. The cabin is dominated by a new 17-inch landscape-style screen and the new helm; you can’t really call it a wheel any more because, well, it is far from circular in shape. The design of the dash is also different, now more in line with the look of the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla says deliveries of the revised Model X (Plaid or otherwise) will begin in April. It is worth noting that Tesla chose not to offer a Plaid+ variant for the Model X; that is exclusively available on the Model S as the highest possible performance model currently in the range.

2022 Tesla Model Y list of features

Audio & Entertainment

Premium 22-speaker audio with active noise cancelling

Multi-device music and media over Bluetooth®

17” center display, 12.3” driver’s display, and 8” second row display

Gaming computer with 10 teraflops of processing power

Wireless controller compatibility

Comfort

Panoramic windshield

Ultraviolet and infrared protection on all glass

Heated seats for every passenger, heated steering and heated windshield

Ventilated front seating

Tri-zone Airwave cabin conditioning

HEPA air filtration system

Custom driver profiles with automatic easy-entry and exit

Ambient lighting

Convenience

Automatic opening and closing front doors

Front center console with sliding cup holders and storage

Automatic opening and closing rear liftgate

Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

91 ft³ of cargo space including a secure front trunk

Wireless and USB-C fast charging

Location-aware automatic garage door opener

Phone Key

Premium Connectivity, 1 year complimentary

Live traffic visualization

Satellite-View Maps

Video Streaming with access to Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Twitch, and more

Caraoke

Music Streaming

Internet Browser