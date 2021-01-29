As part of its Q4 2020 earnings report and conference call, Tesla officially announced the refreshed Model S and Model X, as well as the Plaid powertrain. When the information first became available, all eyes and ears were likely on the Plaid. However, there are plenty of features you should be aware of.

Electrek says many features related to the refreshed Model S and Model X haven't yet been officially revealed. Perhaps there are some you haven't seen or heard about yet. CEO Elon Musk said there will be another call soon to talk specifically about the Model S and X, so we should have more information directly from Tesla in the near future. However, in the meantime, let's take a brief look at what Electrek learned.

Like the Model Y, and later the Model 3, the S and X will feature chrome delete, though the trim's finish is glossy instead of satin. The S and X will also have a phone key and card, just like their smaller siblings. However, it seems you'll still get a key fob.

Gallery: 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Refresh

27 Photos

As expected, the Model S and X will also get new battery modules and a new pack. Electrek says these cars won't get 2170 cells, 4680 cells, or the structural battery pack, at least not yet. Instead, they will use the old 18650 cells, but with updated chemistry for better thermal management, quicker charging, and increased stamina.

The new Model S and X also get retractable cupholders, deep front-door storage pockets, a second-row touch-screen infotainment screen, and a folding center console with an armrest, cupholders, and wireless device charging. The main 17-inch screen is now horizontal, like the Model 3 and Y, but larger.

Electrek says the Model S' second-row seats have a more reclined seating position and more head- and legroom. They also fold flatter than the rear seats in the outgoing Model S.

Gallery: 2022 Tesla Model X

16 Photos

The Model S and X will get the "Airwave" climate control system that's found in the Model 3 and Model Y. However, it's a new and improved next-gen variation. Force-touch door openings, a cabin-facing camera, and an interior radar will be standard as well.

Finally, Electrek says Tesla will be using new "advanced tires" on the refreshed vehicles. The goal is a smoother ride.

Let us know what you think of all these upgrades. Did we miss any? Leave us a comment below.