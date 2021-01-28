While nobody really has anything particularly bad to say about the new Tesla Model S and Model X interior redesign, many people have expressed their disapproval of the new steering wheel. In fact, you can’t even call it a wheel any more, and to make matters even more confusing, revised cars will also do away with stalks next to the steering wheel.

Yes, that’s right, not only will there be no indicator stalk, but Tesla has also done away with the Mercedes-esque transmission selector that used to be located to the right of the wheel. However, whereas other manufacturers that have done this have crammed the steering wheel with physical controls for these functions, Tesla being Tesla, has done it differently.

Elon Musk tweeted about this, alluding to how the system is going to work, although he did not specifically say or explain anything.

So basically, the car will try to figure out whether you want to go forward or back and if you don’t agree with its choice, you will be able to manually select your direction via the touchscreen. We didn’t find any specific mention about indicators, but we presume it’s more of the same - maybe indicators will come on automatically (based on where the car is on the road and what it is doing) or you will be able to indicate manually by using the touchscreen.

We’re not really sure how we feel about this - let us know your thoughts in the comments below.