Back on Thursday, January 7, 2021, Tesla updated its Model Y configurator to include the new Standard Range rear-wheel-drive variant.

We weren't surprised to see Tesla finally release a cheaper version of the Model Y, though we were surprised it was the Standard Range option. This is because CEO Elon Musk previously said in a Tweet that Tesla wouldn't be making a Model Y Standard Range since it would have an "unacceptably low" range of fewer than 250 miles.

Tesla launched the Model Y Standard Range with 244 miles of EPA-estimated range. It carried a starting price of $41,990. We say carried in the past tense though because the Model Y Standard Range is no longer offered on Tesla's website. It's effectively dead again with no explanation as to why. Perhaps Musk again believes that its range is too low?

In a note posted on Reddit, a person with Tesla Model Y Standard Range on order received an update from a Tesla customer service rep, stating:

"We no longer offer the custom standard range RWD Model Y anymore and we can only offer what's left in our inventory and are honoring orders for those who have already placed their deposits."

The Model Y Standard Range was a single-motor rear-wheel-drive crossover with a 5.3-second zero-to-60-mph time and a top speed of 135 mph. According to Tesla's website, the estimated delivery timing for the Model Y Standard Range was currently at 2-5 weeks. Some deliveries of this version were made, though we don't know how many. You can see how it performed in deep snow here. Now, this version can not be ordered. See the screengrab below of Tesla's Model Y ordering page:

By eliminating the Standard Range RWD variant, the effective price to buy the cheapest version of the Model Y now increases by some $7,000, which is quite significant. Ignore the $44,690 figure in the image above, as it includes some "savings" that Tesla likes to present. The actual starting price for the Long Range Model Y is $48,990, whereas the Standard Range Model Y was selling at $41,990.

What do you think of Tesla removing the Standard Range variant of the Model Y? Smart move? Or will this limit the Model Y's ability to effectively competes with vehicles like the upcoming Volkswagen ID.4?