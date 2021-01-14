Tesla recently introduced the Standard Range version of the Model Y, which was announced at the beginning, but then removed from the online design studio. It's kind of surprising, especially since Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that 250 miles of range (EPA estimate) is a new minimum.

Well, the SR version of the Model Y is really here (in the U.S. at least), with less than 250 miles of range, so let's take a look at how it compares to the Long Range version.

Those two versions are basically all the same, aside from battery capacity (which is not communicated by Tesla) and drive specs.

The main advantage of the SR is its price - $8,000 or close to 16% lower than LR. On the other hand, the range is 82 miles (132 km) or a quarter lower and it's a bit slower. If you don't need this additional range, you can simply save $8,000.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"

[B] Drive RWD AWD Battery 60 kWh* -25% 80 kWh* EPA Range Combined 244 mi*

(393 km) -25.2% 326 mi

(525 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.3 s 10.4% 4.8 s Top speed 135 mph

(217 km/h) 0% 135 mph

(217 km/h) Prices MSRP $41,990 -16% $49,990 Dest. Charge +$1,200 +$1,200 Tax Credit Effective Price $43,190 -15.6% $51,190

Tesla Model Y Standard Range vs other models

The comparison of Model Y SR against LR is quite simple, but we wonder also about something else - how the SR competes with other new BEVs like Ford Mustang Mach-E (the Standard Range RWD version) and the Volkswagen ID.4 (RWD).

Ford Mustang Mach-E Volkswagen ID.4

Prices

Thanks to the lower price, the Model Y significantly cuts the gap to the two other models, but it's still higher because of the federal tax credit available to Ford and VW's EVs:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD $42,895 +$1,100 $7,500 $36,495 2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range $41,990 +$1,200 N/A $43,190 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S $39,995 +$920 $7,500 $33,415

Specs: The range is similar in all three cars, all are rear-wheel drive, and Tesla is the quickest of them (the number for ID.4 remains unknown). Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD RWD 75.7 230 mi

(370 km) 5.8 2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD 60* 244 mi*

(393 km) 5.3 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 326 mi

(525 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S RWD 82 250 mi

(402 km)

Tesla Model Y SR vs Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD

The Model Y SR has some small advantage in range and acceleration over the entry-level Ford Mustang Mach-E, but despite the similar MSRP, the effective price difference is significant! Model Y SR is over 18% more expensive.

Some will say that Tesla has the Supercharging network, which is a huge advantage, but if you actually consider the SR version, with shorter range, probably long-distance travel is not very important for you anyway.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select SR RWD

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 60 kWh* -20.7% 75.7 kWh EPA Range Combined 244 mi*

(393 km) 6.1% 230 mi

(370 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.3 s -8.6% 5.8 s Top speed 135 mph

(217 km/h) Peak power 198 kW Prices MSRP $41,990 -2.1% $42,895 Dest. Charge +$1,200 +$1,100 Tax Credit $7,500 Effective Price $43,190 18.3% $36,495

Tesla Model Y SR vs Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S

In the case of ID.4, the price gap is even higher and ID.4 has a slightly higher range, so there is no way to beat the value proposition until the $7,500 tax credit becomes unavailable for Volkswagen.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 60 kWh* -26.8% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 244 mi*

(393 km) -2.4% 250 mi

(402 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.3 s Top speed 135 mph

(217 km/h) Peak power 150 kW Prices MSRP $41,990 5% $39,995 Dest. Charge +$1,200 +$920 Tax Credit $7,500 Effective Price $43,190 29.3% $33,415

* some numbers estimated