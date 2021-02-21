It's another price adjustment within just several days.

Today we just learned that Tesla has removed the entry-level Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD version from its offer, but not all news is bad. The prices for the Long Range versions of both the Model Y and Model 3 are now lower.

After the price adjustments for the Standard Range and Performance versions, Tesla now lowered the price of LR AWD versions by $1,000.

The Model 3 LR AWD starts at $45,990 (it was $46,990), while the Model 3 LR AWD starts at $48,990 (it was $49,990).

In the case of removing Model Y SR RWD, which was offered for $39,990, it sounds like a consolation - "you can't get the cheap one? Well, we will sell you the more expensive for slightly less."

Anyway, let's take a look at Tesla's lineup in the U.S. as of today, but be aware, things are changing here almost weekly.

Tesla prices in the U.S. - February 21, 2021

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $36,990 +$1,200 N/A $38,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $45,990 +$1,200 N/A $47,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $55,990 +$1,200 N/A $57,190
2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19" $139,990 +$1,200 N/A $141,190
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190
2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $48,990 +$1,200 N/A $50,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190
