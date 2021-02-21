It's another price adjustment within just several days.
Today we just learned that Tesla has removed the entry-level Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD version from its offer, but not all news is bad. The prices for the Long Range versions of both the Model Y and Model 3 are now lower.
After the price adjustments for the Standard Range and Performance versions, Tesla now lowered the price of LR AWD versions by $1,000.
The Model 3 LR AWD starts at $45,990 (it was $46,990), while the Model 3 LR AWD starts at $48,990 (it was $49,990).
In the case of removing Model Y SR RWD, which was offered for $39,990, it sounds like a consolation - "you can't get the cheap one? Well, we will sell you the more expensive for slightly less."
Anyway, let's take a look at Tesla's lineup in the U.S. as of today, but be aware, things are changing here almost weekly.
Tesla prices in the U.S. - February 21, 2021
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
|$36,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$38,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD
|$45,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$47,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$55,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$57,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|$79,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$81,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+ 19"
|$139,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$141,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|$89,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$91,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$48,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$50,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|$60,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$62,190
