Today we just learned that Tesla has removed the entry-level Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD version from its offer, but not all news is bad. The prices for the Long Range versions of both the Model Y and Model 3 are now lower.

After the price adjustments for the Standard Range and Performance versions, Tesla now lowered the price of LR AWD versions by $1,000.

The Model 3 LR AWD starts at $45,990 (it was $46,990), while the Model 3 LR AWD starts at $48,990 (it was $49,990).

In the case of removing Model Y SR RWD, which was offered for $39,990, it sounds like a consolation - "you can't get the cheap one? Well, we will sell you the more expensive for slightly less."

Anyway, let's take a look at Tesla's lineup in the U.S. as of today, but be aware, things are changing here almost weekly.

Tesla prices in the U.S. - February 21, 2021