This year, Porsche is introducing an additional, entry-level version of the Taycan model, available with two battery pack versions (79 kWh Performance Battery and 93 kWh Performance Battery Plus).

The EPA has released official range and efficiency ratings for those cars. The range results are in line with manufacturer info released several days ago, but once again significantly lower than we saw in the real-world tests.

2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh)

The 79.2 kWh battery is good enough for the combined EPA range of 200 miles (322 km). However, the range was "voluntarily lowered from 212 miles."

We guess that it could be higher in the 5-cycle test, but so far, all Porsche EVs are rated in the 2-cycle test.

The highway range is higher - 210.6 mi (339 km), but still far (16.4% less) from AMCI independent range test result of 252 miles (405 km) or 431 km (268 miles) WLTP.

The combined energy consumption is: 79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km).

2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 200 mi (322 km)

191.0 mi (307.4 km)

210.6 mi (339 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 212 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)

2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh)

The 2021 Porsche Taycan with a 93.4 kWh battery has received an EPA Combined range rating of 225 mi (362 km).

The EPA Highway range is 239.8 mi (385.8 km), which is 15% from AMCI independent range test result of 282 miles (454 km). The WLTP is 484 km (301 miles).

Our own range test at 70 mph shows a range of 293.3 miles (472 km), which is between the AMCI and WLTP, over 50 miles above EPA Highway range. We guess that in the case of Porsche Taycan, it would be safe to add 15-25% to EPA numbers to know the real-world values.

The combined energy consumption is: 75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km).