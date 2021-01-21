The first two (out of six) official EPA range and efficiency ratings for 2021 Porsche Taycan are in. Let's take a look at the 2021 Taycan 4S results.

There are two 4S this year - the new 79.2 kWh battery version and the bigger, 93.4 kWh version, known from 2020.

As we can see, the new 4S version has a noticeably higher range and efficiency, while the lighter 79.2 kWh version is even more efficient.

Previously, the 2020 EPA range ratings were disappointing and often turned out to be significantly lower than the real-world results. It seems that something changed and the total battery capacity has nothing to do with it.

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh)

The new 4S, with a 93.4 kWh battery, has 227 mi (365 km) of combined EPA range. 24 miles (or nearly 12%) more than previously.

Even more importantly, the highway range is 237.7 mi (382.5 km) - 30.3 miles (or almost 15%) better than before.

Our own 70 mph range test of the 2020 version resulted in 278 miles (447 km), which is now no that far away (the previous highway rating was just 207.4 miles).

The efficiency is higher. The combined value is 77 MPGe or 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km) compared to 69 MPGe previously.

Interestingly, there is a note in the EPA documents that the combined range voluntarily lowered from 235 miles. The test is still 2-cycle type (no change here).

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 227 mi (365 km)

219 mi (352.4 km)

237.7 mi (382.5 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 235 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km)

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)

81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi (259 Wh/km)

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh)

The Taycan 4S with the smaller, 79.2 kWh battery is lighter and more efficient, while its range oscillates around 200 miles. The combined EPA range is 199 mi (320 km).

Also here, we see a note that the combined range was voluntarily lowered from 212 miles. That sounds like a potential for additional 13 miles.

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 199 mi (320 km)

197.7 mi (318.1 km)

201.4 mi (324.1 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 212 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

2021 vs 2020

Here is a more detailed comparison of the new and old version of the Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh):