Porsche announced today the entry-level Taycan variant,that is available for order now and should reach U.S. dealerships in early Spring 2021.

It's rear-wheel-drive (which saves some 200 lbs of weight by not having the front motor) and is less powerful than the 4S, Turbo and Turbo S versions, but other than that, it's like all other Taycan models.

The main difference is the acceleration - 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds, compared to 2.6 , 3.0 and 3.8 seconds in the all-wheel-drive versions.

There will be two already known battery options:

Porsche Taycan - $79,990 (MSRP)

effectively $73,840 after the DST ($1,350) and deducting federal tax credit ($7,500)

79.2 kWh battery

rear-wheel drive - 300 kW (402 hp) and 254 lb.-ft. of torque

0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds

the quarter mile in 13.7 seconds

top speed of 143 mph (230 km/h)

DC fast charging up to 225 kW; 5-80% SOC in 22.5 minutes

AC charging: 19.2 kW on-board charger

three-years of free Electrify America charging

over the air updates

effectively $79,530 after the DST ($1,350) and deducting federal tax credit ($7,500)

93.4 kWh battery

rear-wheel drive - 350 kW (469 hp) and 263 lb.-ft. of torque

0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds

the quarter mile in 13.5 seconds

top speed of 143 mph (230 km/h)

DC fast charging up to 270 kW; 5-80% SOC in 22.5 minutes

AC charging: 19.2 kW on-board charger

three-years of free Electrify America charging

over the air updates

The difference between the Taycan and Taycan 4S is quite significant: close to $24,000 (4S starts at MSRP of $103,800 and $109,370 with the bigger battery).

The EPA range and energy efficiency figures have not been disclosed.

Here are a few things that we know:

standard: 19-inch Taycan Aero wheels, six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes (different color of the wheels (brilliant silver) and the calipers (black) compared to 4S - red calipers and polished alloy wheels with high gloss black spokes)

Typical of Porsche sports cars, Porsche Active Suspension Management is standard. This function serves to adjust the dampers to suit the ride from soft for comfortable highway cruising to stiff for the track or mountain road. For maximum flexibility, the suspension setting can be controlled independently via the touch screen or dash button or together with powertrain calibration via the touch screen or optional steering wheel mounted mode dial. Adaptive air suspension can be ordered as an option."

The company says that the RWD Taycan is the most powerful standard model variant Porsche has made.