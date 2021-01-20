Porsche just announced its entry-level standard version of the Taycan model, which is called simply "Taycan."" Taking into consideration two battery options (79.2 kWh and 93.4 kWh), there is a total of six versions.

The base version in the U.S. starts at $79,900, but effectively it's $73,750 (see the table). In Germany, it's €83,520 ($101,100) including VAT tax (before incentives).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) $79,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $73,750 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) $85,680 +$1,350 $7,500 $79,530 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) $109,370 +$1,350 $7,500 $103,220 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) $150,900 +$1,350 $7,500 $144,750 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) $185,000 +$1,350 $7,500 $178,850

The Taycan is significantly less expensive than the 4S, but it's RWD instead of AWD, has less power and is noticeably slower. Other than that (and some details), it's still like other Taycans.

Higher EPA range?

The 2021 specs indicate that the EPA range ratings will be improved a bit, compared to the 2020 model year, which significantly deviates from the real world test results.

The numbers for the entry-level Taycan remain unknown, but the estimated values for the other four types are higher.

The 4S (93 kWh) was rated at 203 miles, and now it might be 227 miles (up almost 12%). The Turbo and Turbo S are respectively at 212 and 201 miles (previously it was 201 and 192 miles).

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) RWD 79.2 5.1 143 mph

(230 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) RWD 93.4 5.1 143 mph

(230 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) AWD 79.2 199 mi*

(320 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 227 mi*

(365 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 212 mi*

(341 km) 3.0 161 mph

(259 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 201 mi*

(323 km) 2.6 161 mph

(259 km/h)

Only time will tell whether the new EPA range ratings are really higher and whether it's because of the switch from the 2-cycle test to the 5-cycle test or a higher efficiency under the 2-cycle test.

One thing is for sure, the entry-level Taycan should have the longest range of all versions with the same battery pack. The WLTP combined range numbers (maximum) indicate it:

2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh): 431 km (268 miles)

2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh): 484 km (301 miles)

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh): 408 km (254 miles)

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh): 464 km (288 miles)

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh): 452 km (281 miles)

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh): ≈416 km (259 miles)

See the detailed preliminary comparison of 2021 Porsche Taycan here:

* estimated/unofficial values