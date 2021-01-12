Porsche is expanding its all-electric car production and sales, which allowed it to reach the target of 20,000 sales in 2020.

The German manufacturer announced that 20,015 Taycans were sold last year, which accounts for 7.4% of the total volume of 272,162 (down 3% year-over-year).

"Taycan deliveries totalled 20,015 in 2020, despite a six-week pause in production just as the new model was ramping up, and despite many markets planning spring premieres."

According to our data, in the fourth quarter specifically, Taycan sales surged to 9,071 or an outstanding 11.3% of the total volume!

Porsche Taycan sales in Q4 2020

Assuming the sales rate of 9,000 per quarter, it should be possible to produce at least 36,000 Taycans annually. Good to know, especially since the Taycan Cross Turismo is waiting for the launch.

Once the electric Macan model will join the lineup (in a few years), we might see that the majority of Porsche sales are all-electric, and a fair share of the rest are plug-in hybrid.

Porsche sales by market - Q4 2020:

