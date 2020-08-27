The first derivative of the Porsche Taycan - the Taycan Cross Turismo, is a little bit delayed and will be introduced in early 2021 (instead of late 2020).

According to Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, “The change is no disadvantage for us; we just optimized the cycle plan,”.

We guess that the COVID-19-related lockdown and overall economic situation required some adjustments. Additionally, according to the company, the demand for the Taycan sedan remains strong.

The Taycan lineup consists of four versions:

Taycan 4S

Taycan 4S with Performance Battery Plus

Taycan Turbo with Performance Battery Plus

Taycan Turbo S with Performance Battery Plus

It's more than certain that the Taycan Cross Turismo will also be offered in several, similar versions, as both models are sharing the same platform.

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo

During the challenging first half of 2020, Porsche has sold some 4,500 Taycans globally.

It's expected that in 2025, all-electric cars will account for 40% of Porsche sales, while hybrids will take an additional 10%.

On top of the Taycan family, the German manufacturer is already working on the electric Macan.

The plug-in hybrid lineup includes Panamera (recently updated) and Cayenne.