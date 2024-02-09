InsideEVs is proud to present episode 197 of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsiHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on FacebookTwitchTwitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter, and Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs.

On this InsideEVs podcast, we discuss the new and much improved 2025 Porsche Taycan and then offer up our take on Ford developing a cheaper EV platform.

This Week's Podcast News

2025 porsche taycan specs The 2025 Porsche Taycan Gets Major Upgrades In Range, Performance And Charging
2025 porsche taycan range test Tested: The 2025 Porsche Taycan Charges From 8% To 80% In Just 16 Minutes
ford cheap ev tesla skunkworks Why Ford Needed A Skunkworks Team To Create Its Low-Cost EV Platform
ford cheap ev platform farley Ford's Developing A Cheap EV Platform To Fend Off Tesla And Chinese EVs

