InsideEVs is proud to present episode 195 of its weekly podcast.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwellwho has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter, and Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs.

This week we will discuss the all-new electric Porsche Macan and then turn our attention to some recent test drives of various Volkswagen ID. cars, including the ID.7. Finally, some Tesla Q4 talk concludes the show.

This Week's Podcast News

porsche macan electric interview With The Electric Macan, Porsche Embraces EVs In A Whole New Way
2024 porsche macan electric features prices 2024 Porsche Macan: A Daring Electric Redesign With 630 HP, More Range Than Taycan
porsche macan ev prototype highway range test Pre-Production Porsche Macan EV Drives Over 300 Miles In Highway Range Test
tesla q4 2023 earnings report Tesla Q4 2023 Earnings Report: Slightly Below Expectations

