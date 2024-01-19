InsideEVs is proud to present episode 194 of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsiHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on FacebookTwitchTwitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwellwho has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter, and Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs.

This week we will discuss some cold charging woes as well as clogged-up charging stations caused by rideshare drivers. Then we'll talk about the Cybertruck being a dud. We'll wrap the episode up with some Kia EV9 discussion.

This Week's Podcast News

uber lyft rideshare electrify america charging ev disaster chicago How Uber, Lyft, Electrify America, EVgo, Tesla And Lack Of Knowledge Led To Chicago's EV Disaster
chicago tesla stranded ev charging What Happened With The 'Stranded Teslas' EV Charging Panic In Chicago
tesla cybertruck review dud Is The Tesla Cybertruck A Dud? An Experienced EV Reviewer Thinks So
kia ev9 ama 2024 We're Driving The 2024 Kia EV9. What Do You Want To Know?

Subscribe to the InsideEVs YouTube channel and tap the bell icon to stay up to date with our new videos and podcasts.

Our Previous Podcasts

podcast tax credits ev sales cybertruck charging 2024 Electric Car Tax Credits, EV Sales And Cybertruck Charging
podcast ces tesla highland 2023 sales Highlights From CES, Tesla Model 3 Highland Launches In U.S., And AI Mishaps
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com