Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter, and Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs.

This week we will discuss how EV tax credits will work in 2024 and discuss sales results for various automakers before diving into some Cybertruck charging news.

This Week's Podcast News

ev tax credit 2024 official Here Are All The EVs And Hybrids That Qualify For A Tax Credit In 2024
gm ev discount tax credit GM Offers $7,500 Discount To EVs That Don't Get The Tax Credit
ev tax credit 2024 leasing Yes, The Revised 2024 EV Tax Credits Still Count If You Lease The Car
gm ev sales q4 2023 GM's U.S. EV Sales Fall Flat In Q4 As Ultium Ramp-Up Sputters
kia us bev sales december2023 Kia EV9 U.S. Sales Already Off To A Strong Start In December 2023
tesla q4 2023 production deliveries Tesla Sets New Record For Total Deliveries In Q4 2023
tesla cybertruck ccs charging The Tesla Cybertruck Can't Take A CCS Charging Adapter
tesla cybertruck v3 supercharging test The Tesla Cybertruck's Charging Speeds Are Getting Slammed. Here's What We Know

