Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter, and Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs.

This week we will discuss our first drive of the Chevy Blazer EV, as well as fill you in a bit on our long-term Blazer EV test drive. We'll also discuss our first drive of the Porsche Macan EV, as well as the reveal of the Cadillac Vistiq. Then we will dive into some truck news, including Ford reducing F-150 Lightning production, as well as some fun bits on the Tesla Cybertruck.

This Week's Podcast News

