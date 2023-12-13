A Tesla Cybertruck goes head-to-head against a shopping cart. Will the cart dent it? What if a person is in the cart and it's pushed at speed into the Cybertruck?

A person? Why would a person be in the cart, you might ask. There's no real answer here other than to say, why not? Let's have a little fun with Tesla's almost bulletproof truck. If it can stop bullets, then surely a shopping cart loaded with a full-grown man won't damage it, or will it?

Get Fully Charged With a difficult-to-repair stainless steel body, will the Cybertruck at least be less prone to common body damage? It seems the stainless on the Cybertruck can withstand the impact of a shopping cart hitting it. It's damage-free after multiple shopping cart impacts, which means the truck should be less prone to dents than conventional cars.

It's not all fun and games though. With how difficult stainless steel is to repair, the Cybertruck's ability to prevent dents does matter. We can't say that the stainless on the Cybertruck will remain dent-free, but this Carwow video (which is actually a very thorough review of the Cybertruck as a whole) does contain some footage that shows the Cybertruck is not nearly as likely to dent as a conventional (non-stainless steel) vehicle.

First up is the shopping cart test (starting at 22 minutes and 30 seconds into the video). This particular test demonstrates what might happen if a runaway (empty) cart strikes the front door of the Cybertruck. The impact causes the body panel to flex a bit, but surprisingly, there's no visible damage.

Next up is a test that we actually thought the Cybertruck would fail. This time, the cart is not empty. It's actually filled with a full-size man, which would equate to one heavy shopping cart.

Even after repeated attempts at pushing the man-filled shopping cart into the Tesla truck, there are no signs of damage. Yes, the body panel flexes quite a bit more during these tests due to the added weight in the cart, but the end result is a damage-free Cybertruck.

Of course, we don't recommend that you put your Cybertruck through these types of tests, but it's comforting to know that the truck can withstand an impact from a shopping cart (and probably light door dings, too) especially since its stainless body isn't easily repaired.