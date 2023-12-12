Some of these races are not even close to fair.

However, even with a huge disadvantage in some instances, the Tesla Cybertruck once again tries to prove its might.

We've seen the Cybertruck race a Lamborghini and beat it with ease. We've also seen a Cybertruck tow a 911 and beat another 911 while doing so. And then there's that Hummer race, which was dominated by the Cybertruck.

So, basically, the Cybertuck has beaten everything that it has raced and will likely continue to do so as more of the trucks hit the track.

However, a few of the races featured in this video are a bit different, so maybe the Cybertruck will be beaten. Or perhaps not.

The folks over at Carwow set out to pit the Cybertruck against the Ford F-150 Raptor R.

The Vehicles

Starting with the Tesla, this is the Cyberbeast tri-motor version, which cranks out 845 horsepower. Power is sent to all four wheels. The Cyberbeast tips the scales at around 6,700 pounds. The Cyberbeast can reach 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds.

The Ford F-150 Raptor R edition packs a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that cranks out 700 hp. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox. The Raptor R tips the scales at just under 6,000 pounds. It's official 0-60 mph time is 3.6 seconds.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck

55 Photos

The Races

The first few races pit the Cybertruck against the Raptor R with both vehicles on the pavement. The Tesla truck dominates these matchups. The rolling start race is won by the Cybetruck with ease, too. There are a few races with the Cybertruck on the dirt and the Raptor R on the pavement. Again the Cybertruck is supreme, winning 2 out of 3 races of this type

Even when it comes to the braking distance test the Cybertruck wins, which is surprising since the Cybertruck is quite a bit heavier than the Raptor R. Weight is your enemy when trying to bring a moving vehicle to a halt.

The only race in which the Raptor R claims an easy victory is in reverse. It seems Tesla limits the Cybertuck reverse speed to 15 miles per hour, while the Raptor R manages to hit a rather scary 31 mph in reverse.

So, if you happen to own a Raptor R and get challenged by a Cyberbeast Cybertruck to a race, best make it one in reverse if you want to win.