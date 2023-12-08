InsideEVs is proud to present episode 189 of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsiHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on FacebookTwitchTwitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter, and Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs.

This week we will discuss the 1.2 million-mile Tesla Model S, the pricing for the Cybertruck Foundation Series, as well as GM confirming that the next-gen Chevy Bolt will be available as an EUV-only. 

This Week's Podcast News

highest mileage tesla model s 3 batteries 14 motors This 1.2 Million-Mile Tesla Model S Is On Its 14th Motor, Fourth Battery Pack
tesla cybertruck founders edition price Tesla Wants Cybertruck Reservation Holders To Pay Over $120,000 For Early Deliveries
gm bolt euv 2025 The Next Chevrolet Bolt Will Be EUV-Only, GM Confirms
ev range test reveals some fall short of epa figures consumer reports Consumer Reports Drove 22 EVs Until They Died. Nearly Half Fell Short Of Their EPA Ranges

Subscribe to the InsideEVs YouTube channel and tap the bell icon to stay up to date with our new videos and podcasts.

Our Previous Podcasts

podcast doug demuro cybertruck gaps spec ramcharger InsideEVs Podcast Featuring Doug DeMuro: Tesla Cybertruck Gaps, Leaked Specs, Ramcharger
podcast lucid gravity cadillac optiq polestar 3 renault twingo Lucid Gravity Revealed, Cadillac Announces Optiq, Renault Twingo EV

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023)

Tesla Cybertruck (source: Franz von Holzhausen - @woodhaus2 / X)
65 Photos
Tesla Cybertruck (source: Franz von Holzhausen - @woodhaus2 / X) Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023) Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023) Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023) Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023) Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023) Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com