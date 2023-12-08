InsideEVs is proud to present episode 189 of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode is Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica, Alex Goy who is an all-around motoring person and a talented presenter, and Patrick George, Editor in Chief of InsideEVs.

This week we will discuss the 1.2 million-mile Tesla Model S, the pricing for the Cybertruck Foundation Series, as well as GM confirming that the next-gen Chevy Bolt will be available as an EUV-only.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Delivery Event (2023)