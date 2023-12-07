Tesla is inviting Cybertruck reservation holders to configure their Foundation Series trucks, which start at over $120,000 and max out well over $135,000. However, if you do order one of these trucks, then delivery might be possible by the end of this month. The Foundation Series is limited to just 1,000 units.

Details are a bit slim at the moment, but we do have a few tweets that help share more of the info. We'll get to those in a bit, but first, we should discuss what the Foundation Series Cybertruck is and why that name was chosen.

The Foundation Series is a science fiction book series authored Isaac Asimov. Musk has mentioned this series to be among his favorites and he has stated that he is a fan of Asimov. The Foundation Series books tell the story of a galactic empire that is about to collapse. One person tries to prevent this collapse. We think Musk likens himself to the savior in the Foundation Series and perhaps that's why it's among his favorites.

According to the information found in various tweets, on forums, Facebook, and more, Tesla started to send out invites to configure the first 1,000 Foundation Series Cybertrucks. The invite reads:

“As an early reservation holder, you are invited to order your Foundation Series Cybertruck, which is fully optioned and includes limited-edition laser-etched badging, premium accessories, charging equipment with Powershare home backup hardware, all-terrain tires, Full-Self Driving capability, and more.”

Tesla adds that deliveries have already started in California and Texas and that they will expand to “more states in 2024." So, just two states, both with Tesla factories, for now.

Tesla is pricing this configuration (likely a trim-motor Cybertruck) at $122,135 after destination fees and a $250 order fee. Some additional options, like the range extender, add substantially to that price. Follow the link below for full Cybertruck pricing info, minus this expensive Foundation Series truck.

Below is the most convincing tweet (others follow after) as to the authenticity of Tesla opening up orders for a very pricy version of the Cybertruck.

And here's a tweet confirming possible delivery by the end of this month:

The Cybertrucks delivered during the big delivery and debut event were indeed Foundation Series, so the first 12 or so have been spoken for.

The trucks feature some special 3-headed Cyberbeast badging and Elon Musk’s civilization collapse warnings.​ There are likely some other special touches that are unique to this early-release edition of the Cybertruck, too.





