Remember when the GMC Hummer EV was all the rage? Well, there’s now a new all-electric pickup player in town–the Tesla Cybertruck–that wants to grab all the attention with its controversial design, innovative features, and sheer speed.

It was a long time coming, but the first production-ready Cybertruck units were finally delivered last week, with new orders expected to be fulfilled starting next year. And with deliveries underway, Tesla also released the final specs of the much-awaited EV. And they’re pretty impressive, including the weight figure.

Tipping the scales at 6,843 pounds, the top-of-the-line Cyberbeast version of Tesla’s pickup packs three electric motors that produce a combined output of 845 horsepower and 10,296 pound-feet of torque. With Beast Mode enabled, the angular truck can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds.

By comparison, the Hummer is even heavier than the Cybertruck at around 9,000 lbs. It also has three motors that make even more power (1,000 hp in the Edition 1 trim) and torque (11,500 lb-ft). According to GMC, the hefty Hummer EV can sprint to 60 mph in 3 seconds.

On paper, it doesn’t look like a huge difference between the two EVs, but it’s shocking to see just how much faster the Tesla accelerates in a straight line compared to the GMC. And as luck would have it, there’s a drag race embedded at the top of this page, courtesy of the YouTube channel Carwow, which put the two zero-emissions behemoths to the test on a straight line.

Go ahead and watch the video, and then let us know what you think in the comments section below.