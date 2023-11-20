Rivian is sweetening the deal for people who want to buy a brand-new R1T pickup from inventory by offering a free Level 2 wall charger and a $2,000 install credit to get the aforementioned charger up and running.

The install credit only works with Qmerit, Rivian’s installation partner, and the offer is valid only for ready-to-ship R1T electric pickups until the end of the year, according to the company’s website.

Vehicles in Rivian’s inventory can usually be delivered between one to six weeks after placing an order. Compared to custom builds, which typically take about four months to complete, this is a much faster way to get your hands on a new R1T. And now, with this new offer, it’s even better.

Rivian’s wall charger costs $800, so getting it for free is a pretty sweet deal. The charger can deliver up to 11.5 kilowatts through its CCS connector and 24-foot cable if it’s hooked up to a single-phase, 240-volt, 48-amp source. When hooked up to the R1T, it can top up its battery at a rate of up to 25 miles per hour.

As for the install credit, Rivian says that the owner will be responsible for any extra costs that go above the $2,000 figure, which makes sense. When adding everything up, we’re talking about a $2,800 deal.

A similar strategy was employed by Hyundai earlier this year but on a smaller scale. In September, the Korean automaker said that people who purchase or lease a 2023 or 2024 Ioniq 5, 2023 or 2024 Ioniq 6, or 2023 Kona Electric will get a coupon code for a complimentary Level 2 EV charger valued at $549 plus an installation credit of up to $600.

