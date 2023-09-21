Hyundai is offering a complimentary home charger and an installation credit for customers who purchase or lease a new EV in the United States as part of a limited-time promotion handled through the Hyundai Motor Finance business unit.

People who purchase or lease a 2023 or 2024 Ioniq 5, 2023 or 2024 Ioniq 6, or 2023 Kona Electric from September 21 through October 31 will receive a coupon code that can be used to install a complimentary ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 EV charger valued at $549. An installation credit of up to $600 will also be included, bringing the total value to over $1,100.

Customers who get a new eligible EV have to register on Hyundai’s online Marketplace and input the coupon code within 90 days of signing the contract, which will then connect them with a dedicated Energy Advisor at Hyundai Home to help guide them through the charger installation process, from assessing the buyer’s home to finding a trusted installer and pulling the required permits.

Hyundai Level 2 Charger Offer

The Korean automaker’s Marketplace also allows buyers to arrange the purchase of solar panels and home energy storage systems, with Electrum – an online home electrification solutions provider – chosen as the company’s partner.

The ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger can deliver between 16 and 50 amps to an EV and comes in three different variants: hardwired, with a NEMA 6-50 plug, or a NEMA 14-50 plug.

“At Hyundai, we are focused on offering a wide range of high-quality EVs for our customers to choose from, but we know that the charging infrastructure and the process of preparing their homes is at the forefront of the minds of many EV-curious buyers,” said José Muñoz, president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. “With this offer, we’re making it easier for everyone to go electric by providing our EV customers with an expert Energy Advisor who can personally walk them through the process of outfitting their homes with the proper charging, energy storage, and collection equipment using our Hyundai Home Marketplace.”