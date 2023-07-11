Earlier this year, drivers were still seeing elevated trade-in numbers from websites such as Carvana and Vroom. But today, used prices and their accompanying trade-in figures have plummeted. There are many reasons for this, but Tesla's drastic price cuts, increased production, and rising interest rates all likely played a part.

With these price drops, now highly-inflated used car prices are a thing of the past. This also means buyers can score incredible electric cars at relatively low prices. Some vehicles in particular took notable hits. These would include the Polestar 2, Audi e-tron, Volkswagen ID.4, Tesla Model Y, and more. Here are some examples:

The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 is a solid family crossover. It offers up to 260 miles of EPA range and a very pleasant design. Starting at around $29,000, the ID.4 is more compelling than ever.

The 2021 Polestar 2 is an attractive liftback sedan with an EPA-rated range of 233 miles in Launch Edition guise (not pictured). It can accelerate to sixty in the mid-four second range, thanks to a dual motor setup pushing 408 horsepower. With prices in the low-$30,000 range, it might be the most compelling entry on this list.

The 2019 Audi e-tron is one of the most luxurious used EVs. Starting at around $35,000 used, the e-tron is around $15,000 less than a new Q4 e-tron. Unlike the Q4, the e-tron comes standard with an array of options like massaging and ventilated seats, air suspension, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system.

The Tesla Model Y Performance is the quintessential electric performance crossover. With track mode and spacious seating for five, the Model Y Performance is a sports car in the package of a crossover. Zero to sixty takes around 3.5 seconds and it can travel 303 miles per the EPA (that figure is optimistic).

The Mercedes EQS has taken a massive hit with depreciation. Starting with a six-figure price tag, used EQS examples are now in the mid-$60,000 range. With a conservative range estimate of 350 miles per the EPA, the Mercedes EV is a solid road tripper.