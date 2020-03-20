The year 2019 was quite a positive one for the Porsche brand, as production, sales, and revenues increased year-over-year.

The official annual data shows that by the end of 2019 Porsche produced 1,386 Taycan, while 813 were delivered.

The total number of orders for this most important new Porsche exceeds 15,000, while a further 15,000 customers placed pre-orders (total about 30,000).

"We had already received around 30,000 serious purchase enquiries for the Taycan before our world premiere in September. More than 15,000 customers have now signed their purchase contract."

We don't know figures for the Cayenne and Panamera plug-in hybrid versions, but in some specific markets, the PHEVs were responsible for around two-thirds of the sales of those models.

New BEVs coming

The next two all-electric models in the Porsche lineup will be:

Taycan Cross Turismo (BEV)

It will be the first Taycan derivative. "The first" means that we should expect more of Taycans in the future.

The next-generation Macan to be not only all-electric, but it will also start a new series of BEVs (derivative models we guess). The new Macan is expected to be built on the all-new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) developed by Audi and Porsche for multiple models in high-volume B through D segments.

"The new generation of the Macan compact SUV will also be electrically powered, and it will thus be Porsche’s second, fully battery-powered model series."

"By 2024, the sports car manufacturer will invest around €10 billion in the hybridisation, electrification and digitalisation of its cars, and is consistently enhancing its offering in the area of electromobility: the next model to be launched will be the first Taycan derivative, the Cross Turismo. The new generation of the Macan compact SUV will also be electrically powered, and it will thus be Porsche’s second, fully battery-powered model series. The company is anticipating that by the middle of this decade already half of the entire product range will be sold as fully electric models or partially electric plug-in hybrids."

With the Cayenne and Panamera already electrified (both got PHEV versions), only the 911 and 718 Boxster/Cayman will remain with just an internal combustion engine.

All Porsche plug-in cars and versions available today:

Panamera (PHEV)

Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Executive Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

Cayenne (PHEV)

CayenneE-Hybrid CayenneE-Hybrid Coupe CayenneTurbo E-Hybrid CayenneTurbo E-Hybrid Coupe

Taycan (BEV)

Taycan 4S Taycan 4S with Performance battery Plus Taycan Turbo Taycan Turbo S



Porsche 2019 results: