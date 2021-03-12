Porsche has recently revealed expected EPA Combined range numbers for its new, entry-level Taycan model, announced in January.

Depending on the battery version, the least expensive Taycan will get 200 miles (322 km) with a 79.2 kWh battery or 225 miles (362 km) with a 93.4 kWh battery. Porsche calls the smaller battery the "Performance Battery" and the larger battery the "Performance Battery Plus."

Those results are very similar to the Taycan 4S version (all-wheel drive), while we expected slightly higher values (just like in the WLTP test cycle, in which the standard Taycan is the top in terms of range).

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh) RWD 79.2 200 mi*

(322 km) 5.1 143 mph

(230 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh) RWD 93.4 225 mi*

(362 km) 5.1 143 mph

(230 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh) AWD 79.2 199 mi

(320 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 227 mi

(365 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 212 mi*

(341 km) 3.0 161 mph

(259 km/h) 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh) AWD 93.4 201 mi*

(323 km) 2.6 161 mph

(259 km/h)

EPA vs AMCI

The EPA range numbers for the Porsche Taycan model are often much lower than in the real-world range tests, which prompts the company to supplement the EPA ratings with additional info about AMCI independent range test results.

In the case of the entry-level model, the AMCI results are 252 miles (405 km) and 282 miles (454 km). The all-wheel-drive version - Taycan 4S - is rated at 247 miles (397 km) and 272 miles (438 km).

The Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S have a range of 275 miles (442 km) and 278 miles (447 km) according to AMCI tests.

AMCI test results:

2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh): 252 miles (405 km)

2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh): 282 miles (454 km)

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh): 247 miles (397 km)

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh): 272 miles (438 km)

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh): 275 miles (442 km)

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh): 278 miles (447 km)

And to gather all the numbers in a single place, here are WLTP range ratings: