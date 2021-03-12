But the AMCI independent range test shows 252 miles and 282 miles of range.
Porsche has recently revealed expected EPA Combined range numbers for its new, entry-level Taycan model, announced in January.
Depending on the battery version, the least expensive Taycan will get 200 miles (322 km) with a 79.2 kWh battery or 225 miles (362 km) with a 93.4 kWh battery. Porsche calls the smaller battery the "Performance Battery" and the larger battery the "Performance Battery Plus."
Those results are very similar to the Taycan 4S version (all-wheel drive), while we expected slightly higher values (just like in the WLTP test cycle, in which the standard Taycan is the top in terms of range).
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh)
|RWD
|79.2
|200 mi*
(322 km)
|5.1
|143 mph
(230 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh)
|RWD
|93.4
|225 mi*
(362 km)
|5.1
|143 mph
(230 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh)
|AWD
|79.2
|199 mi
(320 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh)
|AWD
|93.4
|227 mi
(365 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh)
|AWD
|93.4
|212 mi*
(341 km)
|3.0
|161 mph
(259 km/h)
|2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh)
|AWD
|93.4
|201 mi*
(323 km)
|2.6
|161 mph
(259 km/h)
EPA vs AMCI
The EPA range numbers for the Porsche Taycan model are often much lower than in the real-world range tests, which prompts the company to supplement the EPA ratings with additional info about AMCI independent range test results.
In the case of the entry-level model, the AMCI results are 252 miles (405 km) and 282 miles (454 km). The all-wheel-drive version - Taycan 4S - is rated at 247 miles (397 km) and 272 miles (438 km).
The Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S have a range of 275 miles (442 km) and 278 miles (447 km) according to AMCI tests.
AMCI test results:
- 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh): 252 miles (405 km)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh): 282 miles (454 km)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh): 247 miles (397 km)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh): 272 miles (438 km)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh): 275 miles (442 km)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh): 278 miles (447 km)
And to gather all the numbers in a single place, here are WLTP range ratings:
- 2021 Porsche Taycan (79 kWh): 431 km (268 miles)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan (93 kWh): 484 km (301 miles)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (79 kWh): 408 km (254 miles)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S (93 kWh): 464 km (288 miles)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo (93 kWh): 452 km (281 miles)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S (93 kWh): ≈416 km (259 miles)
About this article