The AWD Extended Range version of the Ford Mustang Mach-E was put to acceleration and braking tests by Daily Motor.

The results (listed below) are quite consistent, but of course, the most interesting part was the races with two Tesla Model Y versions - the Long Range AWD, and the more rare Standard Range Plus RWD.

Let's get into details.

Performance testing

Ford Mustang Mach-E ER AWD 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) without rollout:

5.39 s

5.38 s

5.40 s

5.42 s [Daily Motor: battery cooling can be heard]

5.35 s

5.33 s

average: 5.38 s

Ford Mustang Mach-E ER AWD 60-0 mph (96.5-0 km/h):

132 ft (40.2 m)

132 ft (40.2 m)

130 ft (39.6 m)

133 ft (40.5 m)

average: nearly 132 ft (40.2 m)

Ford Mustang Mach-E ER AWD 5-60 mph (8-96.5 km/h):

4.97 s

4.99 s

A few words from Daily Motor:

"Our first performance testing video here at Daily Motor! Following some traditional protocols and some unique ones, we're dipping our toes into professional instrumented acceleration, braking, and (soon) cornering testing. The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E was a great first vehicle to test, and the numbers were remarkably consistent. Let us know what you think and if you'd like to see more of this type of content!"

Drag races - results

Ford Mustang Mach-E ER AWD vs Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD

Both cars were at about 80% State of Charge (SOC). Tesla Model Y LR won the drag races noticeably.

Ford Mustang Mach-E ER AWD vs Tesla Model Y Standard Range Plus RWD

The Tesla Model Y SRP was at about 69% State of Charge (SOC), lower than Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Tesla Model Y has won again, but with a very small advantage, in some cases on par.

We can guess that until Ford starts delivering the GT versions of the Mach-E, the Model Y will be the quicker option. Once the GT/GT Performance come out, the races against Model Y Performance should be very close.