The new 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus had been already range tested by Bjørn Nyland in April and achieved very good results. But it was at 10-11°C. The latest episode is about the range and efficiency at higher temperature of 22-24°C.

As it turns out, the range and efficiency improved, but surprisingly only a little bit and the range remains below the 448 km (278 miles) of WLTP rating.

Let's get into details (assuming the battery capacity of 50.9 kWh):

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph):

range of 391 km (243 miles) at about 11°C

energy consumption of 130 Wh/km (209 Wh/mile)

energy consumption of 130 Wh/km (209 Wh/mile) range of 398 km (247 miles) at about 24°C - 1.8% better

energy consumption of 128 Wh/km (206 Wh/mile) - 1.5% better

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); 33% faster:

range of 283 km (176 miles) at about 10°C

energy consumption of 180 Wh/km (290 Wh/mile)

energy consumption of 180 Wh/km (290 Wh/mile) range of 296 km (184 miles) at about 22°C - 4.6% better

energy consumption of 172 Wh/km (277 Wh/mile) - 4.4% better

Bjørn Nyland explains that the lower improvement in the 90 km/h test might be related to Supercharging just before the test and higher battery temperature. The other thing is that it was only a partial range test, at a lower State of Charge (SOC), which might increase losses (slightly higher current at the same power, due to slightly lower voltage).

Anyway, at least we know that driving at 22-24°C offers a potential of a few more percent of range/efficiency, compared to 10-11°C.