Many EVs underperform their EPA range figures on the highway, as the EPA numbers represent combined city/highway range.

But the refreshed Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range crushes its EPA combined figure in an Out Of Spec range test, even on a 70-mph highway loop.

It also trounces the previous-generation car, despite having the same battery and motors.

There's one thing you need to know about EPA range figures: They are not highway ranges but combined ranges on a cycle that's 55% city driving and 45% highway driving. Since EVs are far more efficient around town than they are on the highway, you shouldn't expect your car to over-perform its EPA range figure on a road trip. Well, unless that car is a new Tesla Model 3.

In a new range test video from our friends at Out Of Spec Reviews, the refreshed Tesla Model 3 "Highland" in Dual Motor, Long Range guise covered a whopping 370 miles on a charge, all at 70 mph on the highway. That's an incredible result for a car with a city/highway combined range figure of 341 miles.

CarWow The Model 3 Highland refresh (left) with the original car (right).

Unlike gasoline and diesel cars, which tend to be thriftier cruising on the highway, EVs can recuperate energy under braking and use very little sitting still, making them more efficient in urban traffic. Because they're far more efficient overall, too, drag has an outsized impact on EV range. So, as speeds climb, range drops. Many cars won't hit their stated ranges even at 60 mph. To do so at 70 mph—considerably harder since air resistance increases exponentially—is incredibly impressive.

What's even more amazing is that Tesla's been able to deliver far more range without changing the battery or, to our knowledge, the motors. Out Of Spec brought a previous-generation 2021 Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range along for the range test, using it in identical conditions on the same day. It went only 296 miles before running out of juice. Sure, that one had 30,000 miles on it, so it's had a bit of battery degradation. But even assuming it had its full capacity—roughly 3.0 kWh more than it has remaining—Out Of Spec calculated that it only would have gone 310 miles.

That means Tesla has managed to increase the Model 3's highway range by 60 miles without changing the battery or motor. All of it must come to aerodynamic updates, tire changes and maybe some tweaked software. That's some incredible progress for such small tweaks, and somewhat validates Tesla's focus on incremental changes.

It also reverses a long-standing criticism of Tesla, which is that the brand's EVs have some of the most optimistic ranges on the market. Porsche Taycan fans love to point out how that car always over-performs in range tests, while Teslas tend to fall short. However, with the new Model 3, Tesla seems to have reversed that trend. It's a true range king. You'll just have to forgive its annoying turn signal buttons.