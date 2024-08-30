The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y don't have an instrument cluster.

All the information is displayed on the single center screen.

This simple DIY project wants to change that by adding a small driver display in front of the steering wheel.

It’s a well-known fact that Tesla’s in-vehicle software is one of the best, if not the best in the industry. That said, there are people out there who miss a somewhat traditional gauge cluster in front of the steering wheel of the Model 3 and Model Y.

There are loads of aftermarket options available but what if you just want something simple, small and relatively inexpensive? As always, the DIY community is here to help with a cool project that was put together by MrDIY.

The small display is powered by an ESP32 board that gets data wirelessly from an OBD adapter. The screen and logic board get power through a USB cable but data is sent exclusively over the air. This means the screen goes to sleep when the car is turned off and wakes up “instantly” when the EV wakes up, according to the video embedded at the top of this page.

A 3D-printed case is needed for both the screen/board combo and the OBD adapter and the screen is held in place on the steering column with double-sided tape. All the parts needed are listed in the video’s description.

The information displayed mirrors the data on the car’s main screen and includes just the essentials, like speed, the gear you’re in, the remaining range and some simple icons for things like an open door. As a nice bonus, there’s also a dark mode.

These are all the components needed for this project.

If you’re not into coding, rest assured. After you buy all the components from eBay, AliExpress or wherever else you might find them for sale, all you need to do is flash the software through a simple web interface, put everything together, and you’re done!

The cost? Under $150, depending on how much you pay for the hardware, plus a few hours of your time, but I say it’s well worth it. It boots up instantly–which is a big win compared to Android-based units that do the same thing–and it looks good.

But what’s your take on this? Let us know in the comments below.